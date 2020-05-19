A. "John" Ellis Jr., 70, of Millersburg, passed away on May 13, 2020 at Akron City Hospital after having a stroke.

He was born Oct. 23, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Albert J. Ellis and Patricia A. LaFollette.

He was a New Lexington High School 1968 graduate and a Saint Rose graduate. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed refereeing local high school football games.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia A. LaFollette; brothers, Bobby, Gary and Jim Ellis; sister, Diana (Ellis) Gibson; twin sons, Jason and Jeff Ellis; and one daughter, Deanna Ellis; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Albert (Ab) John Ellis.

The family would like to thank New Lexington Veterans Association and Chaplain Jim Miller.

Funeral services will be held at New Lexington Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020, starting at 2 p.m.; visitation is welcome.

Donations are suggested to Robert G. Ellis, 805 1/2 North Roosevelt Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store