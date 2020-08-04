1/
Adrian R. Caggianelli
Adrian Robert Caggianelli, 19, of Overland Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 28th.
Adrian was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Leonard Caggianelli and Bobbi Caggianelli on May 31st, 2001.
He graduated from Olathe East class of 2019. He played baseball for the BTL Hornets and Olathe East's Varsity baseball team. He was smart, sarcastic, and cared deeply about those around him. According to friends, no matter how he was feeling he was always there for the people he cared about and went out of his way to make them feel loved. 
Adrian is preceded in death by grandparents, Rose Ann Caggianelli and Joseph Caggianelli. 
Adrian is survived by parents, Leonard and Bobbi Caggianelli; sister, Kathryn Caggianelli; grandparents, Robert and Sharon Shahan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. 
There will be a service to commemorate Adrian at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas 66215 on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 3 p.m.
If anyone would like to show their respects we ask that they donate whatever they might have spent on gifts or flowers to either of these charities: Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at bbrfoundation.org or Unleashed Pet Rescue at unleashedrescue.com.
Online condolences at www.porterfuneralhome.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
