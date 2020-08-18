1/1
Alan R. Underwood
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Ream Underwood, 73, of Tucson Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1946 in Lancaster to the late Ross and MaryAnn Underwood.
He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1965 and served in the National Guard. He lived in Somerset until 1981, then moved to Tucson, where he resided until his death.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Chris.
He is survived by his beloved children, Amber, Ben, Tiffany (Kelli), and Jesse (Melissa); his grandchildren, Tristan, Kelcey (Christian), Cody, Isaac, Thad (Ashley), and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Eirian and Simon; brother, Jim; and sister, Lynne.
A celebration of life will occur in October at a date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County Tribune from Aug. 18 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved