Alan Ream Underwood, 73, of Tucson Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1946 in Lancaster to the late Ross and MaryAnn Underwood.

He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1965 and served in the National Guard. He lived in Somerset until 1981, then moved to Tucson, where he resided until his death.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Chris.

He is survived by his beloved children, Amber, Ben, Tiffany (Kelli), and Jesse (Melissa); his grandchildren, Tristan, Kelcey (Christian), Cody, Isaac, Thad (Ashley), and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Eirian and Simon; brother, Jim; and sister, Lynne.

A celebration of life will occur in October at a date to be determined.







