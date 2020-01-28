Home

Alice D. DiPippo


1926 - 2020
Alice D. DiPippo Obituary
Alice D. DiPippo, 93, passed away Thursday January 23, 2020. Alice was born May 9, 1926 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Jack Shipley and Elizabeth Shaner Shipley.
Alice is survived by her son, Michael DiPippo, nephews, Bruce (Dawn) Shipley, all of New Lexington, Kenneth (Faith) DiPippo of Macedonia, Ohio; great-nephews, David and Tyler Shipley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy DiPippo; parents; siblings, Bud, Evelyn, John, Mary and Cathleen.
No services will be observed.
Cremation has taken place.
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
A memorial service will be held in San Diego, California at a later date.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
