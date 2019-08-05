|
Betty J. "Peg" Spohn, 92, of New Straitsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation in Logan.
She was born June 17, 1927 in Perry County, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank and Lura Beougher Wolfe. Peg was married to the late John W. Spohn, who passed away in 1993.
She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Peg is survived by her son, Earl (Carma Stimmel) Spohn of New Straitsville; grandchildren, Jonathan (Julie) Spohn of Thornville, Jason (Ashley) Casey of Lancaster, and Julie Casey of Lancaster; great grandchildren, Tyler, Hayden and Treyson Spohn; son-in-law, Ronald Casey; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, MaryAnn Casey; and siblings, George Wolfe, Bill Wolfe, Dan Wolfe, Josephine Mohler, Dorothy Sheets, Mabel Heidlebaugh and Edith Wolfe.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry County.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019