Betty Louise Stoneburner, 89, of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Genesis-New Lexington Care Center.

Born Nov. 28, 1929 in Perry County, Ohio to the late Leonard and Edith Hill Abram.

Betty was a member of the First Church of God of New Lexington; she was a homemaker and a babysitter, she loved children, classic country music, gospel music, sitting on her porch drinking coffee and eating her cookies, angels and her family.

Survived by her children, David Stoneburner (Patty Willis), Mike (Tamy) Sullivan, Bill (Loretta) Sullivan and Patty (Rusty) Gray, all of New Lexington; grandchildren, Shawn Sullivan, T.J. (Renee) Sullivan, Tonya (Michael) Buckley, Chris Sullivan, Leslie (James) Stebelton, Kyle Gray, Jessica (Mark) Hoffman, Nori (Tom) George and Catherine (Eric) Penrod; great-grandchildren, Alexis Sullivan, Madalyn Allen, Landen and Zohey Sullivan, Abby George, Whitney George, Luken Hoffman, Egan Hoffman, Maddy Penrod, Aubrey Penrod, Keaton Buckley, Rawley Stebelton and Wyatt Stebelton; brothers and sisters, Arthur Abram, Judy Murray, Donald Abram, Tom Abram, Carl Abram and Wilfred Abram; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lee E. Stoneburner, Jan. 10, 2015; brothers, Richard and Terry Abram; sisters, Barbara Ann and Edna Abram.

Calling hours will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Poling officiating.

Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Unit at Genesis-New Lexington Care Center, 920 South Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com Published in Perry County Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary