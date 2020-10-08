Bonnie G. Dillon, 60 of Logan, died at 4:47 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, The James in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Nov. 15, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William Thomas & Donna G. Cremeans Cordray
She loved the Lord; was a great singer; a loving mother and grandmother and an all-around caregiver for children.
Survived by her husband, Kenneth Dillon; her son, Floyd (Angela) Frye; two grandchildren, Dailynn Frye and Ezra Frye; sister, Melissa (Denny) Chevalier; brother, Wade Cordray and a great aunt, Bonnie Crabtree.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a brother, William T. Cordray.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m/ on Monday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Millertown-Oakwood Cemetery, Millertown, Ohio.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com