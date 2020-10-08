1/1
Bonnie G. Dillon
Bonnie G. Dillon, 60 of Logan, died at 4:47 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, The James in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Nov. 15, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William Thomas & Donna G. Cremeans Cordray
She loved the Lord; was a great singer; a loving mother and grandmother and an all-around caregiver for children.
Survived by her husband, Kenneth Dillon; her son, Floyd (Angela) Frye; two grandchildren, Dailynn Frye and Ezra Frye; sister, Melissa (Denny) Chevalier; brother, Wade Cordray and a great aunt, Bonnie Crabtree.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a brother, William T. Cordray.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m/ on Monday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Millertown-Oakwood Cemetery, Millertown, Ohio.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
Bonnie was such a sweet person. I so enjoyed being around her and her positive vibe! I’m sure she will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family.
Sharon Wilkinson
Friend
October 3, 2020
Floyd,
I am sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a sweet person. I so enjoyed the time we spent together when you and Christopher were in school.
I pray that God will replace your sorrow with happy memories.

Keeping you in my prayers.
Keely Thompson
October 2, 2020
Floyd and family,
So sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Bonnie was such a wonderful person, so kind, I loved to listen to her sing. My heart breaks for you Floyd , Justin sends his deepest sympathies and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Rhonda, Doug , Justin McClintock and family
Rhonda McClintock
Friend
October 2, 2020
To the family so sorry for your loss. She will surely be missed may God give you strength at this time of her passing.
Debra Syphers
October 1, 2020
This breaks my heart... such a sweet woman! I knew her from Hemlock church! She will be missed.
Michelle Dobbins
Friend
