Bonnie L. Gottke Reedy, 83 of New Lexington, Ohio, died on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at her home.
Born May 7, 1936 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Chester and Norma Fern Garey Gottke.
She was a Lutheran by faith; a longtime server at the Top Hat and loved her grandkids.
Survived by her children, Debbie Ervin McClenaghan of Ft. Myers, Florida; Beans Ervin of New Lexington and Melissa McCall Hammer of New Lexington; grandchildren, Tonia Ervin, John " J.T." Hammer and Braeden Hammer; siblings, Rolland Gottke, Roger Gottke and Tom Gottke, Norma "Tootie" Urban, Donna Johnston, Connie Miller and Kay Wood.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a sister, Becky Moore.
Calling hours will be held at 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at New Lebanon Lutheran Church Cemetery, Junction City, Ohio.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019