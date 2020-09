1964- 2020 Brian James Platts, 55, of Lyman, WY died September 16. Brian James Platts 55 of Lyman Wyoming passed away peacefully surroundedby his loved ones on Sept 16 2020. Celebration of his life will be on Monday Sept 21, 2020 at the Lyman StakeCenter Pavilion. Condolences may be sent to www.crandallfhevanston.com