Candy Winchell-Starlin
Candy Belle (Bennett) Winchell-Starlin, 65, of Crooksville passed away Oct. 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 14,1955 in Athens, a daughter of the late Basil B. and Mary L. (Thomas) Bennett.
Candy was a homemaker who loved shopping for antiques. She was known for her excellent cooking and received numerous compliments about it. But the thing she loved the best was being a Momma, a grandma, a Nan, and a Mimi to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Jamey Starlin; daughters Davina (John Wickham) Starlin, and Heidi (Chris) Kaido; grandchildren Aaron J. Winchell, Melanie Belle Starlin, Austin "E. T." Savage, Julia "Babydoll", Jamey S. "Bub" (Amy) Starlin, Keely "Kee-Kee" Savage, Sarah Holmes, Aiden Starlin, Conner "Bodyguard" Kaido, Isabella G. Starlin, and Jase Hogan; great-grandchildren Liam and Wilder; and two brothers.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son David Winchell, her best friends Ann Gatchel and Ray Simmons; one brother and one sister.
Per Candy's request, cremation has taken place. Friends may leave condolences by signing the online guestbook found at www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.



Published in Perry County Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 22, 2020.
