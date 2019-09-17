Home

Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Carl R. Groff


1950 - 2019
Carl R. Groff Obituary
Carl R. Groff, 68, of Junction City, Ohio died at 8:26 pm on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Genesis- Perry County Medical Center Emergency Room, Somerset, Ohio. 
Born Dec. 24, 1950 in Bremen, Ohio to the late John D. and Virginia Thomas Groff. 
He loved his family, working on cars, mowing his grass and being in his garage. 
Survived by his wife of 20 years, Toni Wright Groff of the home; children, Judy (Randy) O'Rourke, Angel Bush and Carl Michael (Stephanie) Groff, all of Junction City, Tracie (Rodney) Abrams of Shawnee, and Michelle Stevenson (Jagger Fisher) of New Lexington; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Groff; sisters, Erma (Jim) Smith and Louise (Jim) Dunlap. 
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by brothers, Marvin, John, Dave and Harvey Groff. 
No calling hours will held and a private burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen, Ohio. 
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. 
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
