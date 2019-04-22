Carma Jean Rausch, 76, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 2:32 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio on the 12th anniversary of her father's death.

Born Sept. 22, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George William "Bill" and Louise "Eileen" Price Rausch.

Carma Jean was born and grew up in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Holy Rosary High School as part of the class of 1960. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, and she remained in the order for 14 years. While in the convent, she graduated from Rosary Hill College and later The Ohio State University with a Masters Degree in French. She settled in New Lexington, Ohio, where she taught at St. Aloysius Academy and later at New Lexington High School and the Morgan Local School District. She retired after a teaching career of 46 years.

She was very active in the local community and was the organizer of the annual MacGahan Festival, which she was most proud of; member of Saint Rose Catholic Church, where she was a member of the choir and a member of the Ladies Eagles Auxiliary #2070, all of New Lexington, Ohio. She had a special place in her heart for her "fur baby" cats and all homeless animals.

She loved her family and never missed family events and holidays. She will be greatly missed and is now with her mother, father and younger brother in Heaven.

Survived by sister, Barbara (Jerry) Ferris of Pickerington, brother, Col. (Ret.) Edward William (Diann) Rausch of Omaha, Nebraska and sister, Marla Kay Wolfe (Jeff Williams) of Columbus; sister-in-law, Mary Rausch of Columbus; nine nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and nephews; best friend, Jeannie Knipe; and all of her friends at the Pizza Place in New Lexington and TAT in Columbus; and her neighbor and friend, Cindy Baker.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by grandparents, Edward W. and Lida R. Rausch; brother, Frederick Rausch; special friends, Marge Saffell and Carl Gurtcheff. Carma Jean was the guardian to the late Robert C. "Bobby" Mascaro and she was his angel here on earth.

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Water Street, New Lexington, Ohio, with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sisters of Saint Francis, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagara, New York 14144.

Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019