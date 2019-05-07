Carol A. Orecchio, 74, of Crooksville, Ohio, formerly of New Lexington, Ohio died at 12:57am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Pickering House, FAIRHOPE Hospice, Lancaster, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 2, 1944 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to the late Ralph Harold and Patricia Lucille Zaccardi Curella.

Carol was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church, New Lexington, she loved raising her children, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; survived by her husband of 52 years, James Orecchio; four children, Cathy (Ron) Storts of New Lexington, Lori Orecchio (Brian Hinerman) of New Lexington, Mark (Masako) Orecchio of Crooksville, and Joseph (Lisa) Orecchio of New Lexington; 11 grandchildren, Brittany, Jordan, Seth, Brandon, Zoe, Christopher, Shelly, Amy, Zabrina, Isaac and Josie; eight great-grandchildren, Chloe, Wyatt, Landon, Harper, Rowan, Hunter, Aveah and Owen; brother, Larry Curella.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Baumgardner.

Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7:45 p.m. by Deacon Mark Weiner on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Waters Street, New Lexington, Ohio, with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Consortium of Catholic Parishes, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764 or The Pickering House, FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com Published in Perry County Tribune on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary