Carolyn Hinkle of Saltillo, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

She was born in New Lexington, Ohio on May 12, 1946 to the late John and Forest Shaeffer Mills.

She graduated from New Lexington High School in 1964; retired from PCC Airfoils in 2011 and though she worked outside the home, she was the greatest mom, grandma, sister and friend. She loved her family and made her house our home.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jr.; her children, Cindy (Rory) Creamer and Steve (Kathy) Hinkle; special friend, Kari Vance; grandchildren, Steven, Jr. (Kristin) and Emily Hinkle, Uriah Creamer and Jessicah (Joey) Patete; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Caden, Ethan and Cane Creamer, Jadyn and Jayanna Patete and Maddix Hinkle; sisters, Florence, Francis and Mona; brother, John, Jr.; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Patty Ratliff, Janice and George Brainard, Mary Hinkle, Jack and Karen Hinkle, Bill and Donna Hinkle, Ed and Kathy Hinkle.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Darlene and Donna; several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Per her request, she was cremated and no calling hours will be observed.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to all the staff at Genesis Cancer Center, Dr. Bastola and staff, Dr. Gupta and staff and Genesis Morrison House staff. Each of you made a lasting impression with your care and kindness during a most difficult time.

Memorial Contributions can be sent to Genesis Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 in her memory.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.

