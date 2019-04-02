Born, Anna Catherine Richards in Junction City, Ohio in 1928, died peacefully Sunday morning in a local nursing home with her daughter Anne and grandsons Brian and Bill Wells, all in town from Colorado, by her side.

Cass was the eldest daughter of W.T. and Lillian G. (Paxton) Richards and sister to Jane Welle of Bemidji, Minnesota, Martha LeBoeuf of Dayton, Ohio, William Richards of Caldwell, Ohio, and Mary Ellen Richards (deceased).

Cass graduated from Ohio University where she met and married Harry Knecht (deceased), a World War II Navy veteran. They began their 67 year life together working in Toledo, Ohio, before Harry was recalled to active duty. Moving and change became part of their world as they lived in San Diego, Monterey and Castro Valley, California, Zanesville and New Lexington, Ohio, Louisville, Kentucky, Charleston, Indiana, Falls Church and Norfolk, Virginia, before finally settling down in Virginia Beach.

Our mother spent much of her working life educating students in the fine art of homemaking, first as a Betty Newton instructor for the local natural gas company, then as a teacher and finally as the director of the Muskingum County Family Life program.

She loved moving household and garden items, frequently "redecorating" her house and gardens, assisted by her local children and their spouses, Kristan and Dr. Kevin Finnerty, Judson and Sheri Knecht and Thomas Knecht. Sometimes, her local grandchildren Jean, Kristen, Andrew, Matthew and Ryan were able to help too. Her fifth child, Sarah and Sarah's son Matthew from Ohio round out the family. She was able to enjoy her five great-grandchildren before she became sick.

Her family would like to thank all the many caregivers, neighbors, and friends who helped her through the last difficult months.

Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.

To honor Cass and keep her memory alive, please dedicate a newly planted houseplant, flower, fruit or vegetable and when it fruits, flowers or matures, present it in her name to someone who could use some sunshine. Donations may also be made in her name to the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community Employee Gift Fund or a . "I come to the garden aloneâ€¦while the dew is still on the roses." Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary