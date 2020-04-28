|
Charles William Dunn, 90, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Altercare of Somerset, Ohio.
Born Sept. 23, 1929 in Mt. Sterling, Ohio to the late Allen and Sara Ethel Rube Dunn.
Charles was a United States Army Veteran, during the Korean Conflict; member of John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington, and the Cornerstone Baptist Church of New Lexington. He was a retired sheet metal worker; formerly served on the New Lexington City Council, Perco Board and the New Lexington Cemetery Board.
Survived by two sons, Randy W. (Susan M.) Dunn of Mt. Perry, and Allen Dunn of New Lexington; nine grandchildren, Randy A. Dunn, Carrie S. Dunn, Angela M. (Jerry) Holland, Christopher (Meghan) Dunn, David A. Dunn, Malia F. Dunn, Natalie N. Dunn, Matthew R. Dunn and Caleb W. Dunn; six great-grandchildren, Kylar Shaner, Kayla Watts, Olivia Holland, Benjamin Holland, Renata Holland and Piper Holland; two great-great-grandsons, Hunter M. Beem and Hudson D. Beem; sister, Mary Alice Vannoy of Amanda.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Doris M. Lightfoot Dunn; two sons, Terry Lee Dunn and Ted C. Dunn; great- grandson, Jason Beem, Jr.; and five brothers, Harold, Floyd, Walter, Wilbur and Earl Dunn.
Given current public health concerns, private calling hours and funeral service will be held with Pastor Randy Foust officiating at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020