Chase J. Mount

Chase J. Mount Obituary
Chase Joseph Mount, 21, of Corning, passed away at 7:02 a.m., Oct. 10, 2019 at his home.
He was born Sept. 26, 1998 in Zanesville, the son of the late Von Alan Mount and Julie Wardrip Mount Rehart of Corning.
Chase was a contract laborer, he was baptized at Pisgah United Methodist Church, graduate of Mid East Welding School, loved to fish and operate heavy equipment.
He is survived by his mother, Julie (Charlie) Rehart of Corning; sister, (best friend) Tayah Harris; brothers, Chad Mount, Tracey Mount, and Rocky Mount; maternal grandparents, Becky Wardrip and Charles Johnson; step-grandparents, Duane and Gloria Funk; stepbrothers, Matt Rehart, Richie Rehart, and Garrett Rehart; one stepsister, Ashley Rehart; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was loved by many.
In addition to his father, Von Alan Mount, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Kay Wilson; and maternal grandfather, Gary A. Wardrip.
Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pisgah Cemetery near Burr Oak with Pastor Galen Finley officiating.
He will be laid to rest beside his father in Pisgah Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
