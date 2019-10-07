|
|
Oct. 1, 2019, our Christina R. Easton went from walking with us to watching over us.
Her husband, Brandon R. Easton and their four precious children, Grant J. Easton (8), Hazel R. Easton (7), Olivia I. Easton (5) and Slayde R. Easton (3) will forever embrace her for being their dream maker.
Crissy/Mommy will always continue with guidance of being compassionate to each other and to the people that they will encounter throughout life. Christina was a natural born people person.
Christina always presented that smile or laugh that would always positively influence that person's day. Christina's strong passion for unity led her strongly in her career as a crane operator in I.U.O.E. Local 18.
Christina was always passionate when being a coach (Mom) for her own children and to other families' children. Christina continued this lifestyle while being involved with the Thornville Elementary PTO because she believed that all children should have the resources for learning and playfulness in a school setting.
Every day Christina strived to be a helping coworker and friend. Christina most of all loved being a mother and wife.
She was born March 23, 1987, in Zanesville, Ohio, a daughter of Edd Boyce and Gene and Missy Corp, who survive. Christina is also survived by her brother, Gene Michael Corp; her cousin, Tasha Noice; and her mother-in-law, Teresa Easton; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Enos Hammers, Lillian Hammers and Don Boyce.
Memorial contributions may be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-the-easton-family-in-this-time-of-need?sharetype=teams&member=2900974&rcid=r01-156890911066-9fb0ba4161534aa8&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w
Family and friends may call from 3:00 - 6:30 pm, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Hoskinson Funeral Home, 56 East Main Street, in Thornville, where a funeral service will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jeremy Shank will officiate.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019