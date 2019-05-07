Christine Ann Mitchell, 68, of Junction City, Ohio, died at 6 a.m. on April 30, 2019 at The James, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Born Aug. 11, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Rita (Keister) and Edward "Jolly" Cope.

Chris was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church and served on the bereavement committee.

Chris enjoyed baking, loved flowers, plants and gardening, and especially watching her grandkids in their activities.

She is survived by three sons, Todd Mitchell of Somerset, Eric (Aimee) Mitchell of New Lexington, and Aaron (Kelly) Mitchell of New Lexington. She will lovingly be remembered by her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Halee, Emma, Elle, Evie and Elyn as Grandma "Bob." She is also survived by sisters, Deb Hutmire and Gayle (Don) Ferguson; mother-in-law, Margaret Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Troy Mitchell and Jay Mitchell; sister-in-law, Anita Mitchell; lifelong special friend, Leslie Martens and also, Mary Mitchell.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Kirk A. Mitchell in 2004.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, Corner of North Main and West Waters Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant and Deacon Mark Weiner, assisting.

Burial followed at New Lexington Cemetery. Friends and family were invited back to the Saint Rose PCCC for lunch and fellowship after burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764-0724.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio was in charge of arrangements.

Online Obituary and Register Book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com Published in Perry County Tribune on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary