Clarice Ethelyn (Farley) Hughes, 87, of New Lexington, Ohio, went to heaven to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019 surrounded by her husband and children.

She was born in Knox County, Ohio to Dewey and Ethel Farley on Dec. 23, 1931.

Clarice cherished her family but most of all was her love for the Lord. She was a member of the Wesleyan Church for 60 years but for the past two years of her life she attended the New Lexington Christ in Christian Union Church in New Lexington; for many years she was a dedicated pastors wife. She loved participating in the church Ladies Ministries, reading, playing games and spending time with her family.

After 68 years of marriage, Clarice leaves behind her husband, George Hughes Jr.; and her children, Sheila (Wayne) Butterfield of Zephryhills, Florida, Donna Rittenhouse of New Lexington, Georgette (Gary) Patterson of Roseville, Colisa (Ron) Glass of New Lexington and Jerry (Michele) Hughes of New Lexington; 11 grandchildren, Brad (Kaylynn) Schrack, David (Terri) Butterfield, Kathy (Blaine) Spurling, Amanda (Tracy) Hambel, Travis Patterson, Tabitha (Ron) Simpson, Ben Glass, Garet Patterson, Kelly Butterfield, Joshua (Mariah) Hughes, Jacob Hughe; 21 great-grandchildren, Brianna Schrack, Kassidy Schrack, Joshua Schrack, Andrew Schrack, Dylan (Mekeala) Butterfield, Miranda (Jordan) Johnson Novelynn Butterfield, Addilyn Butterfield, Oaklynn Butterfield. Sierra Spurling, Myah Spurling, Dalton Patterson, Keirstyn Patterson, Ethan Patterson, Maysin Patterson, Lia Patterson, Macy Hambel , Sydney Hambel, Jade Simpson, Carter Simpson, Canyon Simpson; one great-great-grandchild, Presley Johnson; also, a very special sister, Charlotte Learn.

Preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Ethel Farley; sons, Gregory Hughes and Thomas Hughes; great-granddaughter, Adalyn Patterson; great-grandsons, Geoffrey Spurling and Cooper Butterfield; brothers, Dwight (Elaine) Farley, and Dale Farley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Virginia McClain, Marjory (Neil) Wilkin, Don Deaver and Ron Learn.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill St., New Lexington, Ohio and from 11-12 on Friday at the church.

Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m. on the Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 700 Center St., New Lexington with Pastor Paul Wallace officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakfield Cemetery, Oakfield, Ohio.

