|
|
Local business-woman, Corlyn Speake Altier, passed away at Lancaster, Ohio, in the early hours of Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 59.
Born in 1960 in Livermore, California, to Charles J. "Chuck" Speake and Elizabeth "Lisa" Greenwood, Corlyn grew up in Kailua, Hawaii.
Corlyn lived and worked for several years in California. She moved to Perry County, Ohio, in the early 1990s, where she married her husband, Theodore Altier, in 1994 at Shawnee. Corlyn established an office supply-printing business in New Lexington about that same time. Soon afterward she began a business billing for the volunteer EMS squads in Perry County, and subsequently has brought in millions of dollars to local village governments.
Corlyn was an active member of the Democratic Party and believed in service to the community. She ran for office twice and supported many candidates on both sides of the aisle over the years. She worked as a rover at every Perry County election. Corlyn believed in finding common ground with those whose views and beliefs differed from her own. She believed that dialogue, communication, and service would bring people together.
Corlyn was a passionate person and the soul of generosity. If she learned of someone in need she was quick to contribute and help in any way she could think of. She was fiercely loyal and devoted to her husband, family, and friends. She loved to hike, books, political discourse, her dogs, and music from the 70s.
Corlyn was preceded in death by her mother, Lisa Speake.
Corlyn leaves behind her husband, Ted Altier; her father and stepmother, Chuck (Helena) Speake; sisters, Robbie (Richard Taft, Jr.) Johnson of Skagit County, Washington; and Rebecca Speake of Newark, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Clayton S. Higa of Newark, Ohio; her beloved pups, Aka and Daisy; extended family and numerous dear friends.
A memorial will be announced at a time to be determined in the future.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at Fairfield Hospital for making sure she was not alone on Sunday morning. We also extend our deepest appreciation to the friends who have helped us care for her over the past several weeks.
Donations may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, PO Box 724, c/o Theressa Snyder, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
"You are a light. You are the light. Never let anyone-any person or any force-dampen, dim or diminish your light." â€• Senator John Lewis
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020