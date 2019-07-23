Home

Cynthia Lynn Hinkle 56 , of New Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 17, 2019.
Cindy was born in Columbus, Ohio to Donald and Betty (Clark) Gardner.
Her children and grandchildren were always first in her heart. Left to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Troy. Her beloved children, Donald Gardner (Keri), Christina Bowers (Bob), Natasha Alfman, Michael Gardner (Krystal). Siblings, Rusti Townsend (Patrick), Harold Gardner, Cathy Simmons, numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Memorial services to be held at a later date.
"You gave me life and showed me kindness..." Job10:12
Published in Perry County Tribune on July 24, 2019
