Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Dale W. Yarger


1942 - 2019
Dale W. Yarger Obituary
Dale William Yarger, 76, of Wesley Chapel Road, Somerset, Ohio, died at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville.
Dale was born Oct. 20, 1942 in Somerset, Ohio, the son of the late James M. and Elvira V. Lipps Yarger.
He retired from Ludowici Tile Co. in 1992 after 15 years of service and had previously worked for Central Silica. Dale loved nature and deer hunting. He collected arrowheads and loved searching for ginseng.
He is survived by two daughters, Tami and Carrie (Travis); two sons, Bryan (Lindsey) and Kevin (Taylor); 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sandra (John) Hammond and Sharon Hesser; and two brothers, Paul (Sharon) Yarger and Billy Yarger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild; one brother, Forrest Yarger; and three brothers-in-law, Kent Chapman, Everett Hill and Pat Chevalier.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset and one hour prior to the service.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Queen and Dan Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
