David D. Murray, 91, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Chapel Grove Inn, in Heath.

He was born Jan. 21, 1928, in New Lexington, the son of Robert Murray and Esther (Bowers) Murray, and was Catholic by faith.

David was a graduate of New Lexington High School where he played on the football team. He went on to serve his country as a United States Army veteran during World War II. He was a mail carrier for the United States Post Office retiring following over 32 years of service, and served as a volunteer firefighter and an EMT. He was the former owner of Murray's Dairy Freeze; a member of Elks Lodge; an avid golfer; Cleveland Browns fan and an Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

David is survived by four children, Kathy (Steve) Huffman, Christine Taylor, Dave (Penny) Murray and Luann Humphrey; 11 grandchildren, Adam Huffman, Kaitlyn Huffman, John Jered (Taleah) Taylor, Jonathon Murray, Rachel Murray, Sarah Murray, Coleman Murray, Kelly (Matt) Baker, Riley (Steffie) Humphrey and Stormy (Chris) Hamacher; five great-grandchildren; four stepchildren, Vicky (Jeff) Christiansen, Jacqueline (Rich) Cady, Sandy (John) Hernandez and Rob (Bonnie) Miller; seven step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Murray.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou Murray; one grandson, Jordan Taylor; one son-in-law, Tom Humphrey; one sister, Martha Murray Chute; and three brothers, Eugene, William and Richard Murray.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, where the Elks Lodge will conduct services at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Newlon officiating.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055.

Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com Published in Perry County Tribune on July 10, 2019