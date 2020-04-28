|
|
David M. McGaughey, 84, of Somerset, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.
David was born March 23, 1936 in Washington, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert Leroy and Ruth E. Smith McGaughey.
He graduated from Somerset High School in 1954 and married his high school sweetheart, M. Ruth Comer McGaughey in April, 1955.
David served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1958. Upon his return, he and Ruth were longtime business owners in Somerset, owning and operating McGaughey Gulf Station later on known as Git-n-Go Marathon and Drive-thru, as well as McGaughey's Dairy Freeze. David had also been a rural mail carrier for over 30 years.
He served on Northern Local School Board for many years, was a member of the Somerset Masonic Lodge and the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.
David enjoyed hunting, golfing, had raced stock cars, pulled garden tractors and raised and raced Greyhound racing dogs. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan.
David is survived by two daughters, Teresa (David) Forsythe of Thornville, and Peggy Sue McGaughey of Somerset; grandchildren, Hollie Forsythe Abbott and Curt (Chelsea) Forsythe; three great-grandsons, Ethan Abbott, Owen Abbott and Barrett Forsythe; and many nieces, nephews and good buddies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, M. Ruth McGaughey; and brother, Albert McGaughey.
The family would like to express their many thanks to Genesis Hospice for their kindness and compassion, as well as his very special caregiver, Linda.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 in Somerset Cemetery with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or to Somerset-Reading Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 148, Somerset, Ohio 43783.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020