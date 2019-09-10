|
|
David Ruthven Spicer, nicknamed "Ben" by his family, passed away on Aug. 25, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida, in the presence of his devoted daughter, Nina and her husband.
He was born Jan. 26, 1930 and was preceded in death by his siblings, Catherine Daugherty, Frank (Pete) Spicer, John Spicer and William (Bill) Spicer; sister-in-law, Lynn Spicer; brother-in-law, Daniel Daugherty; and nephew, Tim Spicer.
He is survived by his brothers, Charles (Rosy) Spicer and Ellis Spicer.
He and his former wife, Nancy Louise (Starner) Spicer, were the proud parents to David Michael (Michaela) Spicer, Susan (Ed) Wallenborn, Brian (Diana) Spicer, and Nina (Brian) Bowden. He was the fourth of seven children born to Frank and Marguerite Spicer of Shawnee, Ohio.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Corporal Spicer served from March 21, 1951-Feb. 18, 1957 and was stationed in Dachau, Germany during the Korean War, returning to Perry County after his active duty. Dave worked as a tool and die maker retiring from Western Electric, and was a lifelong member of the United Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local No. 2020.
Always good with his hands, he built river cottages, gazebos, Adirondack chairs, garden bridges, wishing wells, train sets, doll furniture and just about anything else he could conceive to make with scrap lumber. Over the years, he took pride in his gardens, especially his tomatoes, which he sold for the outrageous sum of 10 pounds for one dollar.
Growing up in the Depression left a lifelong impact on his sense of responsibility, the expectation to do things for yourself, and the role of education in bettering your life. He imparted these life lessons on his children throughout their childhoods and adult lives. We are forever grateful to have learned so much from him.
In addition to his children and siblings, his stepdaughters, Teri and Tami, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss him deeply. We are eternally grateful for the support over the years from the extended Spicer family. His sisters-in-law, Shirley and Chastine, Mike Arter and family and his friend, Larry, who all stepped in to carry the load as Ben's health waned. We want to especially thank his caregivers, Peggy and Marilyn, as well as the staff at Courtyard Gardens for taking such great care of him.
Visitation was held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Bernard in Corning on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. with Father Christopher M. Yakkel as celebrant, burial immediately followed at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in New Straitsville.
Flowers are welcome, or a contribution to the Perry County in his name would also be appropriate.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
The J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee, Ohio is handling the arrangements.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019