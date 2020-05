David Scott Allen, 74, of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home.Born March 20, 1946 in Berkeley, California to the late Wilbur Verne Anderson and Isabel Jane McMillan Johnson.He was a Catholic by faith; a United States Navy veteran during the Vietnam Era; a truck driver for Pilot; a member of the New Lexington Eagles #2070; James E. Fisher Post #376, American Legion of Junction City; AM VETS and New Lexington Classic Riders; he liked to ride his motorcycle.Survived by his children, Scott (Michelle) Allen, Wendy Jane Brown and Katie Allen; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Krystyna, Genna and Kenny; brother, Tommy Johnson; sister, Jo Bliss; nephew, Johnathan Johnson; niece, Jennifer Saffell; special friends, Julie, Stephanie and Ozzelyn Nutter.In addition to his parents, preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.A memorial service and military honors will be held at a later date.Special thanks to the New Lexington Classic Riders and to all the medical personnel that assisted with his care.Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com