David Scott Allen, 74, of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. 
Born March 20, 1946 in Berkeley, California to the late Wilbur Verne Anderson and Isabel Jane McMillan Johnson. 
He was a Catholic by faith; a United States Navy veteran during the Vietnam Era; a truck driver for Pilot; a member of the New Lexington Eagles #2070; James E. Fisher Post #376, American Legion of Junction City; AM VETS and New Lexington Classic Riders; he liked to ride his motorcycle. 
Survived by his children, Scott (Michelle) Allen, Wendy Jane Brown and Katie Allen; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Krystyna, Genna and Kenny; brother, Tommy Johnson; sister, Jo Bliss; nephew, Johnathan Johnson; niece, Jennifer Saffell; special friends, Julie, Stephanie and Ozzelyn Nutter. 
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. 
A memorial service and military honors will be held at a later date. 
Special thanks to the New Lexington Classic Riders and to all the medical personnel that assisted with his care. 
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. 
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from May 26 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 21, 2020
No more pain seem so strange not getting up and going to your place , but I know your in a much better place Ride high miss you till we meet again
Julie Nutter
