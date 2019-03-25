Deborah Sue Hoops-Feusse, age 67, of Clare, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home after a brief battle with cancer.

Per Deb's wishes, cremation will take place with no services planned. A memorial will be held at a later date in New Lexington, Ohio.

Deborah was born Dec. 6, 1951, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Bryce and Mary (Shumaker) Tharp.

She was a graduate of Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She dedicated her life to her family and helping others through her work as a registered nurse. Deb was a wife, mother, friend, and colleague who truly made the world a better place, and the lives of those around her warmer and more fulfilled.

Deborah is survived by her husband, David; two sons, Jarrod (Amy) Hoops of Midland, and Scott (Jenny) Hoops of San Diego, California; stepchildren, Michelle (Dan) Chrisman of Lowell, and Brent Feusse of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Max and Mia Hoops; step-grandchildren, Jacob and Nichole Chrisman; brother, Neil (Alice) Tharp of New Lexington, Ohio; and sister, Sarah Tharp of Columbus, Ohio.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents.

