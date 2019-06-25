Debra Elaine Marsh, age 63, of Marysville, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Ohio State University Medical Center.

She was a former home health aide for Interim Health Care and a former payroll clerk for the City of Columbus. Her pride and joy was her farm near Junction City, where she raised cattle, tended to her big garden patch and cooked and canned.

A lover of the outdoors, Debbie enjoyed rafting, caving, hunting and fishing. A 1974 graduate of Whetstone High School, she attended Somerset United Methodist Church. She was a gifted musician with a beautiful singing voice. She loved playing the guitar and writing songs.

Debbie was passionate about her family and her companion dogs, especially "Baby Girl." She will be remembered for her hearty laugh, sense of humor and being attentive to others despite dealing with her own chronic health issues. She was born April 14, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marshall Marsh; her grandparents and aunts and uncles.

She is survived by mother, Delia Pomeroy Williams of Marysville; her siblings, Steve (Kathy) Marsh of Marysville, Kathy Marshall of Marysville and Matthew Marsh of Sunbury; her uncles, Stan Pomeroy and Alan Gress; her aunt, Annie Pomeroy; nephews and nieces, Seth Marsh, Sarah Marsh, David Marsh, Gabe Marsh, Leah Schneider, Collin Marsh and Alicia Marsh.

A Celebration of Life memorial service was held 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family received friends beginning at 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Hope Center in Marysville or Union County Humane Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Hope Center in Marysville or Union County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.