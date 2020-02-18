|
Donald O. Abram Sr., 93, of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at his home.
Born Jan. 28, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Basil "Bud" and Margaret Sowards Abram.
Don was a United States Navy Veteran, serving in World War II on the USS Euryale in the South Pacific; lifetime member of John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington.
Don was everybody's friend and he never met a stranger; he loved to talk; he loved his children, grandchildren; hunting, fishing, New Lex Panthers, Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ohio Bobcats. He was one of the co-founders of New Lex Biddy League Football and he coached both biddy league and little league baseball for several years. He was a true sportsman.
Survived by his five children, Donald (Barb) Abram Jr., Susan Albaugh, Sally (Jerry) Smith, Mary (Jim) Keister and Roy (Kerry) Abram; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Florence Paxson and Esther Rose; good friends, Jane and Debbie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Smith Abram; two grandsons, Kyle Abram and Paul Abram; five brothers, Leonard, Homer, Chester, Elzie and Sam; three sisters, Laura McCord, Hazel Hill and Thelma Quinn.
Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m. with American Legion services at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Teter officiating.
Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020