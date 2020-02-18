Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:45 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Abram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald O. Abram Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald O. Abram Sr. Obituary
Donald O. Abram Sr., 93, of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at his home.
Born Jan. 28, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Basil "Bud" and Margaret Sowards Abram.
Don was a United States Navy Veteran, serving in World War II on the USS Euryale in the South Pacific; lifetime member of John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington.
Don was everybody's friend and he never met a stranger; he loved to talk; he loved his children, grandchildren; hunting, fishing, New Lex Panthers, Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ohio Bobcats. He was one of the co-founders of New Lex Biddy League Football and he coached both biddy league and little league baseball for several years. He was a true sportsman.
Survived by his five children, Donald (Barb) Abram Jr., Susan Albaugh, Sally (Jerry) Smith, Mary (Jim) Keister and Roy (Kerry) Abram; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Florence Paxson and Esther Rose; good friends, Jane and Debbie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Smith Abram; two grandsons, Kyle Abram and Paul Abram; five brothers, Leonard, Homer, Chester, Elzie and Sam; three sisters, Laura McCord, Hazel Hill and Thelma Quinn.
Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m. with American Legion services at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Teter officiating.
Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -