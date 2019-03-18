Dorothy Diane (Epifano) Marcket, 92, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day at Clearwater Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She moved to Indiana in June 2013 following her husband's passing to be near her son, Jim and family.

Dorothy was born on July 31, 1926 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late James and Rose (Viola) Epifano. Dorothy and her husband, Tony, shared 65 years together in New Lexington as members of St. Rose Catholic Church, and also as business owners of the Clock Bar and Grill and later, Antonio's.

She was an extremely hard worker and cherished her family, always putting those she loved first. Dorothy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. While living in Indiana, she thoroughly enjoyed being with family and celebrated the birth and baptism of her three great-grandchildren. She is eternally loved and dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Tony; brothers, Dominic, James and Anthony; sisters, Antonietta Albanese, Ann DiBari, Lena Procacci, Adora Fina Epifano: sisters-in-law, Nancy Hasson, and Faye Epifano.

Survived by her son, Jim and daughter-in-law, Kathy (Kelly) of Carmel, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Rosaline Epifano of Somerset, Theresa Beck and Eleanor Reichley of New Lexington; grandchildren, Andrea Marcket of Southlake, Texas, Anthony (Sarah) Marcket of Apollo Beach, Florida, and Aaron (Olivia) Marcket of Fishers, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Vincent (5), Gianna (2), and Milana (1) of Fishers, Indiana; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and dear neighbors and extended family, Shirley, Bill, Dustin, Amber, Lexi and Lizzie Ellis.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, corner of Main and Water streets.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. with Fr. Michael Hartage as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose School in Dorothy's Memory.

Chute-Wiley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in Perry County Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019