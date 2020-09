1946- 2020 Dorothy Finch, 73, of Green River died September 8. Following Cremation, Private family services will be conducted at a later date. The family respectfully requests donations in Dorothy's memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to Shriners Hospital for Children , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.