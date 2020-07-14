Dorothy Louise Shriner, 104 of New Lexington, passed away Saturday July 11, 2020, at SKLD Care of New Lexington.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1915, in Bremen, Ohio to the late James C. George and Myrtle (Canter) Eslinger.
Dorothy enjoyed raising her three children, cooking, canning and playing the piano. In her later years, she so enjoyed going for rides in the car. She was member of Church of Christ in Christian Union and also, Harvest Years senior citizens.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Eleanor (Lyle) Life of Belpre, Ohio; and son, Murle (Martha) Shriner of New Lexington, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Harold Leo Shriner Sr., who died in 1986; one son, Harold Shriner Jr; one daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Shriner; one sister, Beatrice Stafford; three brothers, Edward George, Clarence George and Donald George; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Private calling hours and services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Jeremy Ellis officiating.
Burial will follow in the Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
Due to current health concerns, social distancing will be observed and all are asked to wear personal protection items.
The family would like to thank the staff of SKLD Care Center for the wonderful care and attention given to Dorothy.
