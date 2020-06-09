Dorothy M. Mitchell, age 78, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 21, 1941, in Perry County, daughter of the late James and Wilma Pace Shiplett.
She attended New Lexington High School. Dorothy was a homemaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Charlene June.
Surviving are her children, Mike Lynn (Debbie Spruce) of Columbus, Robin Dean of Cambridge, John (Annette) Lynn of McConnelsville, Rodney Lynn of Zanesville, and Cindy L. (Tim) Wehr of Caldwell; one brother, James Shiplett of Corning; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her best friend and great-grandson, Nate Kirkman of Cambridge.
A private funeral service will be observed by the family.
McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell is caring for the family.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, pictures, and messages of support at www.mcvay-perkins.com
Published in Perry County Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 23, 2020.