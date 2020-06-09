Dorothy M. Mitchell
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Mitchell, age 78, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 21, 1941, in Perry County, daughter of the late James and Wilma Pace Shiplett.
She attended New Lexington High School. Dorothy was a homemaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Charlene June.
Surviving are her children, Mike Lynn (Debbie Spruce) of Columbus, Robin Dean of Cambridge, John (Annette) Lynn of McConnelsville, Rodney Lynn of Zanesville, and Cindy L. (Tim) Wehr of Caldwell; one brother, James Shiplett of Corning; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her best friend and great-grandson, Nate Kirkman of Cambridge.
A private funeral service will be observed by the family.
McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell is caring for the family.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, pictures, and messages of support at www.mcvay-perkins.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVay-Perkins Funeral Home
416 East St.
Caldwell, OH 43724
(740) 732-4223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved