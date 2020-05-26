Edward Gladden, a community and religious leader in Clintonville, and North Columbus, Ohio died May 4, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Gladden; his sons, Jonathan Gladden and Jeremy Gladden; a grandson, Parker Gladden; brother-in-law, Paul and his sister, Dr. Janet (Gladden) Thompson of Crawfordville, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Edna Sue Gladden, who died in 2007.

He will be greatly missed by his church, and his family and friends for his selfless Christian service to all who knew him.

Edward Gladden was the son of Earl Everett Gladden and Marian Tavenner Gladden of Malta and McConnelsville, Ohio, in Morgan County. He was born and raised in Columbus and New Albany, Ohio, and he had many careers over the course of his 73 years. During the 1960s, he honorably served his country in Vietnam where he was an unarmed medic in the Army and was responsible for saving many lives. Later he worked for over 30 years for the Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine. He helped to take care of the animals in many places in his community volunteering regularly for Cat Welfare in Columbus.

He also supported his sister, Janet, in her efforts to help the animals in Tallahassee, Florida. With his help she founded the first rescue for feral cats in North Florida. Edward also had a good eye for art and design. For many years he had a small business on the side creating lovely lighted Christmas arrangements which he sold every year at the Ohio State Fair. Many people still have those arrangements in their homes bringing brightness to the holidays every year. After he retired from the OSU Vet School, he worked for many years as a realtor in Columbus finding and selling homes for many families. His many different occupations were accomplished while at the same time being a good husband to his wife, Jeanette, and a good father to his sons, Jon and Jeremy. His grandson Parker Gladden added even more joy to Edward's rich and full life.

Edward Gladden was from an Ohio pioneer family. His great-great-grandfather, Frederick Gladden, received a land grant in Ohio as a reward for his service in the War of 1812. He later built one of the early substantial homes in Southeastern Ohio. This house is now called the Gladden-VanHorn House and it stands today on the campus of Hocking College near Nelsonville. It was moved there many decades ago by the State of Ohio to be the centerpiece of a "Pioneer Village" which would teach those who visit it what life was like in early Ohio.

Later descendants of Frederick Gladden lived in Perry County and many are buried in the New Lexington Cemetery. Edward Gladden will also rest there with his ancestors after a private family service.







