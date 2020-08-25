1/1
Eileen Cunningham-Whittington
Eileen (Granny) Marshall Cunningham-Whittington, born April 7, 1923, Lancaster, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 20, 2020 at the beautiful age of 97.
She was the daughter of Robert Marshall and Ethyl Turkenton Marshall.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leveritt, Merrill, William, Robert, Francis and Maxwell; sisters, Clarisa and Bernice; husbands, Raymond Cunningham (of 56 years) and Jesse Whittington; son, Timothy Cunningham; one stepson, Ronald; and two stepdaughters, Connie and Jenny.
Granny is survived by sons, R. Robert (Sheree) of Nelsonville, Marshall (Billie) of Bremen, and stepson Glen Whittington (Shirley); daughters, Louretta McCoy (Thomas), Clarisa Samm Brehm (David), Susan Friesner and Betsy Grimm; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, Aug. 24th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.
Burial followed at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Visitation was held on Sunday from 5-7 p.m., as well as one hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home.



Published in Perry County Tribune from Aug. 25 to Sep. 8, 2020.
August 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bonnie Baker Boystel
August 22, 2020
Louretta, I am so sorry for your loss. My memories of your mother are of her smiling. Her smile was so beautiful and went all the way up into her eyes.
Paula Roberts
Friend
August 21, 2020
Ron Spires
