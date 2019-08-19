|
|
A memorial service celebrating the life of Elaine M. Matson, 79, of Thornville, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Orrey McFarland officiating.
Elaine was born on April 7, 1940 in Cadillac, Michigan to the late Carl R. and Marie H. (Olson) Norman. She passed away at her residence on Aug. 16, 2019.
Elaine proudly served her county in the United States Navy. She was a devoted homemaker to her loving family. Elaine was a board member of the Perry County Seniors, including the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program Pantry Players and the Perry County Homemakers, OSU Extension Program. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, was a master gardener and was an accomplished musician, playing the piano, autoharp and dulcimer. Most important in her life was the time she spent with her loving girls, family and friends.
Survivors include her three daughters, Teresa Matson, Lisa Mathews and Rebecca (Mark) Duell; grandchildren, Helena Matson, Alexandra Mathews, Samantha Lockman, Mark Duell Jr., Erin Duell and Evangeline Duell; former husband, Lee W. Matson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elaine to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019