|
|
Elizabeth Ann Bieber, 63, of Rushville, passed away on March 26, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Inpatient Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 10, 1957 to the late William F. Hammond and Ethel (McCauley) Hammond, who survives.
Elizabeth was a member of Phi Beta Kappa; co-chair of Southern Ohio Coal Field Coalition; Family and Children First Council; TOTS; and volunteer at PERCO. She enjoyed horseback riding, genealogy, collecting family photos, reading, gardening and spending time with her loving family and friends.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, Roger Bieber Sr.; children, Rodger Bieber Jr., Timothy (Shelly) Bieber, Cassandra Bieber, Tiffany (John) Zadik, Lucas (Myria) Bieber, Holly Bieber, Katrina Bieber, Aaron (Ally) Bieber and Teisa Bieber; 13 grandchildren; two brothers; five sisters; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Calvin Bieber.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio, Donna Mayer (Family NP), Shelly Romine (RN Oncology Nurse Navigator), and Julie Ratliff, dear friend, for all the love and care that was provided to Elizabeth during her illness.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Elizabeth or to sign an online guest book.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Elizabeth and the Bieber family.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020