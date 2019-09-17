|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann ( Kiener) Irwin, born June 26, 1922, and raised in God's country, otherwise known as Perry County, Ohio, and past resident of Upper Arlington, Ohio, died Sept. 4, 2019 at her home in Houston, Texas.
Preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Irwin, and survived by her sister, Mary Jo Leonard, to say nothing of her seven children, their spouses, partners; grandchildren; sister- and brother in-law Liz and Bill Meyer; and too numerous to count nieces, nephews, and sundry saints and sinners, all of whom she considered friends.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 584 West Broad St, Columbus, Ohio, 43215, with refreshments immediately thereafter.
Internment will be conducted at the New Lexington, Ohio Cemetery that same afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
If desired, please consider sending or bringing with you at the time of the Mass a donation to the Holy Family Soup Kitchen, which has been has been helping the needy and hungry of Columbus since 1978 and currently feeds around 300 people each day and provides groceries for over 125 families per week. Holy Family Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry is located behind the church at 57 South Grubb Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215; their website is www.hfsk.org. Betty would love it if you did.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019