Elizabeth Ann (McGruder) Shriner, 82 of Junction City, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Genesis Healthcare Center, New Lexington, Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Elizabeth (Beth) grew up in New Lexington, Ohio. She is the daughter of Charles (Mac) and Louise (Householder) McGruder.

She enjoyed dance, swimming and riding with her father on his scooter. She married Harold Shriner, Jr. at the age of 16 and moved to the Shriner family farm in Junction City, Ohio, where they raised their six children. After many years of farming they moved to New Lexington, Ohio, and later in years moved to their current home in Junction City, Ohio. She was employed with A&P Grocery and The Kroger Company.

She and Harold enjoyed camping on weekends, traveling and going on cruises.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Shriner, Jr.; her parents, Charles and Louise McGruder; brother, Donald McGruder; sister, Elaine Stevens; granddaughter, Angela Shriner Wade; and a great-grandson, Donovan Lippoli.

She is survived by her mother-in-law, Dorothy Shriner of Genesis Healthcare Center in New Lexington, Ohio; brother, James McGruder of Columbus, Ohio; six children, Richard (Diana) Shriner of Junction City, Ohio, Barbara (Steven) Lippoli of Rushville, Ohio, David (Tammy) Shriner of Junction City, Ohio, Susan (Thomas) Bookman of New Lexington, Ohio, Kristina Dum (Shawn Daubenmire) of Lancaster, Ohio, and Brian (Sandy) Shriner of New Lexington, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth has chosen cremation.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Jeremy Ellis officiating.

Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery in New Lexington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or Christ Way Community Church, 113 West Walnut Street, Pleasantville, Ohio 43148.

Published in Perry County Tribune on May 22, 2019