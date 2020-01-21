|
Ellen Joyce McCloy Uricheck passed away in her sleep during a house fire in Corning, Ohio Dec. 30, 2019 at age 77.
She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on Oct. 1, 1942 to Graham and Miriam McCloy, who later moved to Columbus, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her older brother, Douglas McCloy of Marion, Ohio.
She is survived by her younger brother, William (Bonnie) McCloy of Columbus Ohio; her daughters, Carol (Michael) Ostrouch of Syracuse, New York, Michelen (Scott) Morgan of Springfield, Ohio; and son, Michael McCloy of Columbus, Ohio; as well as her four grandchildren, a niece, a nephew and their children.
She attended Pratt School of Art in New York City, and later worked and retired from Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio. She was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan who also enjoyed art and classical music, reading books and surfing the Internet and social media. She was an avid nature lover who loved all it offered such as plants, gardening and animals including pets. She enjoyed living in the countryside.
She has been cremated but no formal funeral is scheduled.
Donations to the local Perry County Animal Rescue can be sent in her memory.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020