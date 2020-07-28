Ellen June (Dusenberry) Wissinger, of New Lexington, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at SKLD Rehab in New Lexington, Ohio. She was 95 years old.
Born June 25, 1925 in New Lexington, Ohio, to the late Eleanora Mae Dusenberry and Herman Stevens; she was raised by her grandmother and grandfather, the late William A. and Clara Dusenberry, also of New Lexington.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Lexington; she graduated from New Lexington High School in the class of 1943 and attended Kent State University for a short time.
In 1945 she married the late John Kenneth Wissinger in Mount Vernon, Ohio and had two sons; she retired from Western Electric in Columbus, Ohio after more than 20 years.
She leaves behind both sons, John Michael "Mike" Wissinger of Mansfield, Ohio and Kenneth Randal "Randy" Wissinger of New Lexington, along with Randy's wife, Edra. She had five grandchildren, Michael and Amy Wissinger of Mansfield, Chad (Chrissy) Wissinger of Newark, Dustin (Jennifer) Wissinger of Pataskala and Kelly (Tony) Valentine of New Lexington; she was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She also had many friends that fondly referred to her as "Junebug." She will be sadly missed by all.
There will be no calling hours or services due to the Coronavirus, however, a memorial service will be held sometime next year at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Lexington, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, any contribution can be made in the name of Fairview Assisted Living, 5550 state Route 37, East, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com