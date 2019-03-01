Elsie E. Robinson, 96, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare System, Zanesville, Ohio.

Born May 9, 1922 in Crooksville, Ohio to the late Florence and Alice Adams Robinson.

Elsie retired from the late Hull Pottery after 45 years; she loved and helped everybody she could, especially her family and neighbors at Windsor Heights Apartments.

Survived by her sister, Louise (Warren) Cook of New Lexington; several nieces and nephews; and a foster brother, Gene (Shirley) Boley of New Lexington.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a sister, Margie (Walt) Auker; and a brother, James (Evelyn) Robinson.

Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. John Jividen officiating.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.

Published in Perry County Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019