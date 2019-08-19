Home

J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Floyd Kennedy Obituary
Floyd Kennedy, 85, of Crooksville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Alter Care in Somerset, Ohio
He was born March 3, 1934 in Big Creek, Kentucky, a son of the late Monty L. and Victoria Gilman Kennedy.
Floyd was a retired firefighter of 25 years for Monsanto Laboratory, attended the Drakes House of Prayer, a huge NASCAR fan, and loved his grandchildren
He is survived by his children, Roger L. Kennedy, Sandra M.(Frank Jr.) Dunwoody, Mathew E. Kennedy and Lucas H. (Christina) Kennedy; sisters, Aletha Gale Kennedy, Caroline Morningstar; brothers, Lawton, Gene, Bill, Jonah and Burgess Kennedy; grandchildren, Gabbrianna, Ethan, Ellyonna, Jayden, Brayden, Isaiah, Urriah, Emma, Evelyn, Emily, Ricky, and Brittany; great-grandchild, Zoey.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Gary and Ricky Kennedy; grandson, Austin Kennedy; sisters, Ivory Joyce Stanley-Bentley and Loraine Johnson; brothers, Harold, George, and Leslie.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Drakes House of Prayer.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following visitation with Eddie Paige officiating.
Condolences may be offered at www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.
The J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee, Ohio is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
