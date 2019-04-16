Reverend Father Floyd Richard "Dick" Snoke died on April 15, 2019, while in Hospice Care at Mount Carmel-East Hospital.

The son of Floyd Richard Snoke Sr. and Katherine Lucille (Ackers) Snoke, Father Snoke was born on Sept. 17, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio.

He was baptized on Sept. 29, 1935 at Saint Mary's Church (Lancaster) where he also attended and graduated from Saint Mary Elementary School (Class of 1949) and Saint Mary High School (Class of 1953). Following graduation he worked on the family farm and in his father's garage, later studying poultry science at The Ohio State University before entering the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary (Columbus) in 1957 where he graduated in 1961; Father Snoke then studied Theology at Mount Saint Mary's of the West Seminary (Cincinnati) where is graduated with a Master's Degree in 1965 and a Master's Degree in Education from Xavier University (Cincinnati).

He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Columbus by Bishop John J. Carberry on May 29, 1965, at Saint Joseph Cathedral (Columbus). During his 54 years of devoted service to Christ, His church and His people, Father Snoke served at Saint Leo Catholic Church (Columbus) while instructing at Bishop Hartley High School (Columbus) and Father Wehrle High School (Columbus). He also served as assistant principal at Saint Francis DeSales High School (Columbus) and Bishop Watterson High School (Columbus), and later as principal at Notre Dame High School (Portsmouth) and Bishop Flaget High School (Chillicothe).

Returning to full-time parish life Father Snoke served as Pastor, Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church (New Lexington), and Pastor, Saint Luke Catholic Church (Danville) where he retired from in 2012. During his priesthood Father Snoke was very involved in the Knights of Columbus, both in the parishes where he served and on the state level, especially the Ohio State Circle of Columbian Squires.

Father Snoke is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Richard, Sr., and mother, Kathryn; stepmother, Patricia; brother, Kenneth; stepbrother, Ernest Shepherd; and brother-in-law, Leland Dupler.

He is survived by his sisters, Maryln Dupler, Mary Ann Snoke, Melissa (Russell) Skinner; brother, Gene Snoke; and friend, Debbie Schwalbach; along with many nieces and nephews.

Our thanks to the religious sisters and staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor, and the medical staff at Mount Carmel-East Hospital.

Calling hours will begin on Monday, April 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 South Columbus Street, Lancaster (www.sheridanfuneralhome.net).

Calling hours will continue on Tuesday, April 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Saint Luke Catholic Church, 307 North Market Street, Danville (www.stlukedanvilleoh.org).

Calling hours will resume at Saint Luke Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 24, at 9 a.m. and continue until just prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.

Bishop Robert Brennan will celebrate the Mass and deliver the homily; Bishop Frederick Campbell (retired) and Bishop James Griffin (retired) will concelebrate along with the priests of the Diocese of Columbus; burial will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery (Lancaster).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Father Snoke's name to the Sanctuary Community Action, 304 South Market Street, Danville, Ohio 43014 (www.sanctuarycommunityaction.org); or to The Ohio State Circle of Columbian Squires: checks payable to The Ohio State Council, K of C, Columbian Squires, and mailed to M. Stewart Vetter, State Youth and Squires Director, 167 Walnut Street, Bellevue, Ohio 44811. Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary