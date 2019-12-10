|
Forrest Baker, age 70 of New Lexington, Ohio died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Forrest was born on March 14, 1949 in New Lexington to the late Robert Baker and Lawayna Dickerson Baker.
He was a 1968 graduate of New Lexington High School and served in the United State Army during the Vietnam Era; he retired from Lempco Industries in 2001; was an avid outdoorsman, Forrest enjoyed nothing more than helping others, especially youngsters, develop shooting and fishing skills.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bea Reed Baker of the home; his son, Jake Baker (Mara O'Connor); brothers, Bruce Baker, David (Sandy) Baker and Rob (Mary) Baker. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own.
In addition to his father, preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Newman and his dear nephew, Bobby Newman.
At Forrest's request, cremation will take place with no calling hours or service observed.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019