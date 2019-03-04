Services Bope-Thomas Funeral Home 203 South Columbus Street Somerset , OH 43783-9750 (740) 743-1652 Resources More Obituaries for Frances Dunlap Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances D. Dunlap

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frances "Fran" Dora Dunlap died on the afternoon of March 3, 2019 at the age of 88. She passed away peacefully at her home of 68 years with family by her side.

The daughter of the late Wesley Kenneth and Nora Annette "Nettie" Tharp, Fran was born in Hemlock on Jan. 12, 1931 and spent her life in Ohio.

Fran grew up in Toledo and Hemlock, and graduated from Shawnee High School in 1949. After graduation, she worked at The Ohio State University until returning to Hemlock, where she married William "Bill" Everett Dunlap on Aug. 11, 1951. The couple had two children, Anita and Jeffrey, and spent 64 years together until Bill passed away three years ago. Their lives were dedicated to their family, church, friends, and work in their local schools.

Fran and Bill were committed to and supported the work of the Southern Local School District. Bill had been a teacher, principal, and superintendent, and Fran, an Ohio University graduate ('74), taught elementary reading until her retirement in 1995. The two invested in the lives of many young people and were recognized and honored on several occasions by the district during their retirements.

An active member in her community, Fran was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Corning and played the organ and piano for weekly services over the last 28 years. Additionally, she belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star (Carnation Chapter #167), the Sunshine Club, the Retired Teachers Associations of Perry County and of Ohio, and she was a retired committee member of the Southern Perry County Academic Fund.

Fran's brothers and sisters, children, grandchildren, and many other family members and friends will never forget how she played the piano at gatherings and holidays; her thorough notes and records of daily events; and how she welcomed others to her home. She will be remembered always for her humor, kindness, warmth and love. To their family, Fran and Bill were exemplars of love, faithfulness and strength. They built a family and a home, together. Their absence is deeply felt, and they will continue to be greatly missed.

Fran is survived by her two children, Anita (Steve) Pompey of Crooksville, and Jeffrey (Jodi) Dunlap of Dresden; as well as six grandchildren, Zachary (Lindsay) Pompey, Seth (Theresa) Pompey, Jordan (Danielle) Pompey, Travis Dunlap, Tyler (Alicia) Dunlap, and Trisha (Jason) Blake; great-grandchildren, Owen, Jack, Josie, Norah, Maisy, Annabelle, Stella, Lincoln, Kathryn, Wesley and Maggie; siblings, Michael (Patricia) Tharp, Connie (Bob) Spergin, Kathy (Terry) Jones, Bill (Debbie) Tharp; and sisters-in-law, Glenna (Ray) Tharp and Vicky (Randy) Tharp.

In addition to her parents and husband, Fran was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray, Wesley E. and Randy Tharp; sister, Eileen Tharp; mother-in-law, Edna Jane Dunlap; father-in-law, John Everett Dunlap; brother-in-law, Eugene Bingman and sister-in-law, Betty Jane Bingman.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Bethany United Methodist Church in Corning, with OES services at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Funeral services will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 with the Rev. John Kay officiating.

Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in New Lexington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church or to the Southern Perry County Academic Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 498, Corning, Ohio 43730.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com Published in Perry County Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019