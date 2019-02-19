Fred "Bo" Callahan, 87, of Somerset, Ohio, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center after a short illness.

Fred was born Feb. 27, 1931 in New Straitsville, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Louise (Kullman) Callahan.

He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. He was a pipefitter and worked out of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union 189 in Columbus, Ohio. His true passion was farming. Fred was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Noll) Callahan; sons, Patrick (Bev) Callahan of Lancaster, and Michael (Celia) Callahan of Florence, Kentucky; a daughter, Julie Callahan of Reynoldsburg; his grandchildren, Anne Mikan, Andrew Callahan, Nicholas Callahan; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Claire Golden and Patricia Callahan, both of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by sisters, Ellen Mullin, Adrienne McCann; a brother, Daniel Callahan; and grandson, Christopher Callahan.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.

Memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 190, Somerset, Ohio 43783.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary