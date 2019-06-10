Fred L. Taylor, 99, of Mount Perry, passed away peacefully in his sleep and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Fred was born on June 15, 1919 in Glenford, a son of the late George and Helen Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mildred Ann; and five siblings.

He is survived by his four children, Sandra of Mount Perry, Judson (Linda) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Wayne (Jan) of Roy, Washington, and Jeff of Mount Perry; five grandchildren, Michelle, Barbara, Jenny, Pam, and Curt.

Fred was a member of the First Baptist Church of South Zanesville, and the Disabled American Veterans. He was a decorated World War II veteran receiving the Bronze Star and four major battle stars along with numerous other medals. He served several years as a Veterans Commissioner for Perry County. He enjoyed farming all his life and retired as a rural mail carrier in 1979.

Throughout his adult life he shared the saving grace of Jesus Christ even before the Lord called him to be a Pastor. He pastored several local Baptist churches including 11 years at the Clark Township Baptist Church in Warsaw, Ohio. His favorite things included traveling with Milly, spending time with family, writing and quoting poetry, woodworking, singing and playing his harmonica.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 and from 1-2 p.m., and Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of South Zanesville, 80 East Main Street, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating.

Burial will be in Mount Perry Cemetery where Somerset Legion Leo Ryan Post #58 will conduct military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Ministries, STEA, 1003 West 9th Ave., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406-9926.

William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage is assisting the Taylor family. Published in Perry County Tribune on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary