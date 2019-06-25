Freddie Lee Tabler, aka, John Wayne, Arnold Schwarzenegger, passed away at his home in New Lexington, Ohio on June 17, 2019, he was 68 years old.

Freddie was born on July 24, 1950 to Bertha Ann (Goodin) and George Tabler; he graduated from New Lexington High School in 1968. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969 and was assigned to the USS New DD 818. He ended his career in the Navy as a Petty Officer E 5 Postal Clerk.

Freddie fought a long and hard battle with cancer and he never gave up. He often said he was so grateful and blessed that God gave him the time to pack his suitcase and plan for the trip.

On Feb. 11, 2018, Freddie married his constant and loving companion of 18 years. He loved being married to Valerie and said he couldn't understand why their courtship was so long!

Poker was a passion of his, he especially loved playing with his buddies on Wednesday at the VFW in Roseville. Freddie was an admirer of Leslie Cope and his work, over the years he acquired many of his paintings. He also enjoyed collecting and selling pottery from local potteries.

A Veteran and Patriot, Freddie was a member of the Roseville American Legion Post #71; the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Crooksville VFW post #9090. He was elected to the Republican Central Committee in 2000 and served until present day. He worked passionately on County, State and National Campaigns.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Valerie; sisters, Gwen Tabler of Daytona Beach, Florida, George Ann McColley (Nathaniel) of Newark; nephew, Shon Vanoy of Crooksville, Ohio; niece, Stacie Ann Vanoy of Athens, Ohio; great-niece, Kitana Vanoy of Athens, Ohio; great-nephew, Brandon Vanoy of Parma, Ohio.

Fred was very brave and intelligent and loved to prank people. If you were his friend, you were his friend forever. He had a great love for family, his family was first in everything he did. If you were a good friend to Fred, you were family to him.

Calling hours were held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 and from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral service were held at 1 p.m.on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Stan McHenry officiating.

Burial will follow in the Tabler Family Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio with graveside military services by the Roseville American Legion Post #71.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com

Published in Perry County Tribune on June 26, 2019